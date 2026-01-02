Talbot stopped 27 of 31 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Talbot couldn't win a third straight game, and his struggles have been well documented by now, to the point that he's not a reliable option outside the deepest fantasy formats. The 38-year-old veteran has dropped seven of his 10 starts, going 3-4-3 with a 3.34 GAA and a subpar .879 save percentage over that stretch.