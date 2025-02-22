Talbot will guard the home net versus Minnesota on Saturday.

Talbot saw his five-game winning streak come to an end against Tampa Bay on Feb. 8 when he allowed three goals on 14 shots in relief of Alex Lyon. Talbot is 16-11-2 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.84 GAA and a .905 save percentage across 31 outings this season. The Wild are generating 2.88 goals per game, tied for 16th in the NHL in 2024-25.