Talbot will guard the road goal in Thursday's preseason game versus the Maple Leafs, per the NHL media site.

Talbot is set for his third preseason start. He's been sharp so far, allowing just three goals on 36 shots over his first two outings. Talbot's strong performance has been nearly matched by John Gibson during exhibition play. The Red Wings will have one more preseason game Saturday at home versus the Maple Leafs, which will likely see Talbot getting some rest.