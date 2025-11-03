Talbot stopped 16 of 18 shots in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Sharks.

Talbot won his second shootout in a row. He's allowed five goals on 57 shots over those two games. The 38-year-old has split the crease with John Gibson during this road trip, and it's unclear if head coach Todd McLellan is leaning toward an even division of work or a hot-hand approach at this point. Talbot has done his part with a 5-1-0 record, a 2.76 GAA and an .897 save percentage through seven appearances. The Red Wings have played pretty well on the whole, making both goalies viable options in fantasy formats that value wins above all else. Detroit's road trip concludes with a tough game in Vegas on Tuesday.