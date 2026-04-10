Red Wings' Cam Talbot: Closes out Thursday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Talbot turned aside 11 of 12 shots after replacing John Gibson (neck) midway through the second period of Thursday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.
The win went on Gibson's ledger, but Talbot was solid as he protected the lead down the stretch. Talbot is still looking for his first victory since March 2, but if Gibson misses any further time, his chance could come over the Red Wings' final three contests of the regular season. Since that win, Talbot's gone 0-1-1 in six appearances with a 3.28 GAA and .865 save percentage.
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