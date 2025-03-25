Talbot (undisclosed) won't suit up for Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Talbot has lost his last five outings, and it's possible he's been bothered by the injury for a while. He gave up five goals on 35 shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights, which was his most recent game. Petr Mrazek (undisclosed) is also out Tuesday, so Alex Lyon will start and Sebastian Cossa was called up from AHL Grand Rapids to serve as the backup goalie.