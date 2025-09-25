Red Wings' Cam Talbot: Drawing start against Buffalo
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Talbot will start Thursday's preseason game at home against the Sabres, Sean Shapiro of DLLS Sports reports.
Talbot was in the starter's crease during Thursday's morning skate, and he'll ultimately draw the preseason start against Buffalo. He's slated to play approximately half the game, while Michal Postava is expected to patrol the crease for the second half of the matchup.
