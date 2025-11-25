Talbot stopped 15 of 19 shots in Monday's 4-3 loss to New Jersey.

Despite playing relatively well down the stretch, Talbot surrendered three goals in the final eight minutes of the first period. With the loss, the 38-year-old netminder has a 9-3-0 record with a 2.78 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 13 appearances this season. Monday's defeat ended his four-game win streak in which he had allowed just seven goals. With the Red Wings currently occupying a playoff spot in the Atlantic Division, Talbot should continue to find the win column barring a full-team collapse. If he can stay healthy, the 13-year NHL veteran goaltender should contend for the 20-win mark for his third straight season, making him a solid fantasy option in most two-goalie formats. After making two consecutive starts, the Red Wings may look to John Gibson on Wednesday before Talbot potentially grabs his next start Friday against Tampa Bay.