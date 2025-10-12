Talbot made 20 saves in Saturday's 6-3 win over Toronto.

He and the Wings were down 2-0 by the 12:29 mark of the first, but Talbot battened the hatches and gave his team a shot at a comeback. The score was actually closer than it seemed -- the Wings scored two empty-net goals. Talbot remains the number two behind John Gibson, but he will still deliver fantasy value. Gibson needs to prove he can resurrect his career as a starter, so Talbot is a strong insurance policy.