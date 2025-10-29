Talbot is set to start on the road against LA on Thursday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports Wednesday.

Talbot has a 3-1-0 record, 2.98 GAA and .890 save percentage in five outings this year. He will get his first start since he allowed seven goals on 30 shots last Thursday against the Islanders. The Kings might be a tough team for a goaltender looking to rebound, though. LA has gone 4-0-1 in its past five games while averaging 3.20 goals over that stretch. Following the clash against the Kings, Detroit plans to start John Gibson in Anaheim on Friday.