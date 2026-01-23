Talbot is expected to start on the road against Minnesota on Thursday, per Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News.

Talbot last started Jan. 13 when he stopped 38 of 40 shots en route to a 3-0 loss to Boston. He has an 11-7-3 record, 2.95 GAA and .892 save percentage in 22 outings in 2025-26. The Wild have been strong this season with a 28-14-9 record, but they've been a mixed bag recently, going 3-4-1 across their past eight games. Minnesota is tied for 15th in goals per game with 3.16 in 2025-26.