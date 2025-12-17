Talbot is set to start at home against Utah on Wednesday, according to Kara Wolfbauer of ESPN.

Talbot has a 9-5-2 record, 3.02 GAA and .885 save percentage in 17 appearances in 2025-26. He's searching for his first win since Nov. 22 -- Talbot is 0-3-2 with a 3.77 GAA and an .852 save percentage since his last victory. His upcoming adversary has been struggling too. After getting off to an 8-2-0 start, Utah has gone 8-14-3 across its past 25 games.