Talbot is expected to start in goal on the road versus the Blues on Tuesday.

Talbot is expected to start for the second game in a row. He'll likely continue to see a majority of the starts while Petr Mrazek (head) is out. Talbot was 1-5-0 with a 3.26 GAA and an .879 save percentage over six games in March, and he'll be facing the hottest team in the league Tuesday.