Talbot will patrol the home crease versus the Rangers on Friday, per Max Bultman of The Athletic.

Talbot is 5-1-0 with a 2.76 GAA and an .897 save percentage over seven appearances this season. He has been perfect at home, posting a 2-0-0 record, allowing four goals on 48 shots. He has outplayed fellow veteran John Gibson in the early going. The Rangers are last in NHL scoring, generating only 2.21 goals per game.