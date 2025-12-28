Talbot will defend the home crease Sunday versus the Maple Leafs, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Talbot will get the start in the second half of a back-to-back after John Gibson was in goal for Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes. Talbot is 10-6-2 with a 3.00 GAA and an .887 save percentage through 19 appearances this season. The Maple Leafs also played Saturday, picking up a 7-5 win over Ottawa, and they've scored a total of 13 goals in their last two games.