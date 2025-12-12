Talbot gave up three goals on 28 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Talbot was fine in this outing, but he still took a fifth straight loss. The 38-year-old netminder has given up 19 goals in that span. For the season, he's at a 9-5-2 record with a 3.01 GAA and an .885 save percentage over 17 appearances. Neither Talbot nor John Gibson has run away with the starting job, but Gibson has the momentum currently. The Red Wings' next game is in Chicago on Saturday, but a back-to-back next week -- at home versus the Islanders on Tuesday and against the Mammoth on Wednesday -- should allow Talbot to get another start in short order.