Talbot allowed four goals on 39 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

Three separate one-goal leads didn't last, and Talbot ended up taking his third straight loss. He's 0-1-2 with 10 goals allowed on 110 shots in that span, as the Red Wings' defense has been a little leaky when he's between the pipes lately. The 38-year-old goalie is now 11-7-4 with a 3.00 GAA and an .893 save percentage across 24 appearances. Look for John Gibson to get the nod Saturday in Winnipeg, as he's handled a majority of the workload recently while Talbot is firmly in the backup role.