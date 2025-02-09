Talbot relieved starter Alex Lyon at 2:56 of the first period of Saturday's 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay. He allowed three goals on 14 shots and took the loss.

The Wings struggled from the puck drop Saturday. Lyon allowed two of the first three shots past him, and Talbot allowed two more in the next 11-plus minutes. The Wings never recovered. The loss was Talbot's first in six games, snapping a five-game run of wins dating back to Jan. 23. In fact, Talbot was 10-1-0 prior to Saturday in games played in 2025. He's helped get the Wings into a Wild Card spot, so the two-week break for the 4 Nations Cup will help the 37-year-old Talbot get some much needed rest for the remainder of the season.