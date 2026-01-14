Talbot turned aside 38 of 40 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Bruins, with Boston's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

Talbot didn't have much chance on either of the pucks that got past him, and the Red Wings left their offense on the plane in Boston. It was the veteran netminder's first regulation loss since Dec. 17 while seeing irregular action behind John Gibson, and on the season Talbot's gone 11-7-3 in 22 outings with a 2.95 GAA and .892 save percentage.