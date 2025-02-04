Now Playing

Talbot will be between the pipes on the road versus Seattle on Tuesday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Talbot is riding a four-game winning streak and has lost just once in his last 10 outings, posting a 9-1-0 record, 2.46 GAA and one shutout. The veteran backstop should continue to see the bulk of the workload for the surging Red Wings, making him a strong fantasy option moving forward.

