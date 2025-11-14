Talbot picked up the win in Thursday's 6-3 victory over the Ducks, turning aside 10 of 11 shots after replacing John Gibson (upper body) to begin the third period.

Detroit took a 3-2 lead into the final frame, but it was Alex DeBrincat's power-play tally early in the third that proved to be the game-winner, giving Talbot the W. The 38-year-old netminder has won three of his last four decisions while working in a strict rotation with Gibson, but the latter's injury could push Talbot into a full starter's workload. On the season, Talbot has gone 6-2-0 in nine outings with a 2.92 GAA and .892 save percentage.