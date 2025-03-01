Talbot is expected to start on the road outdoors at Ohio Stadium in Saturday's Stadium Series game versus the Blue Jackets, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Talbot was torched for four goals on 29 shots in Thursday's game versus the Blue Jackets in Detroit. He'll get a chance to redeem himself in the rematch. Talbot has gone 3-2-1 with a 3.00 GAA and an .892 save percentage over six games in February, and given hi recent loss against Columbus, fantasy managers may want to turn elsewhere for goalie games Saturday.
