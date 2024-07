Talbot signed a two-year, $5 million contract with Detroit on Monday, according to Darren Dreger of TSN.

Talbot posted a 27-20-6 record with three shutouts, a 2.50 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 54 regular-season appearances with the Kings in 2023-24. As a member of the Red Wings, the 36-year-old netminder will compete with Alex Lyon (finger) and Ville Husso for playing time in the upcoming campaign.