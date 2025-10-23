Talbot will protect the road goal versus the Islanders on Thursday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Talbot hasn't played in the last three games, watching from the bench as John Gibson went on a 2-1-0 run. The 38-year-old Talbot will get a chance to stay undefeated while playing in the second half of the Red Wings' back-to-back set. The Islanders have scored 13 goals during their active three-game winning streak.