Talbot made 24 saves in Monday's 6-4 win over the Stars.

The 37-year-old goalie wasn't at his sharpest, but a four-goal third period by the Red Wings handed Talbot his 21st win of the season. Since taking over as Detroit's No. 1 in the crease in late March, Talbot's gone 4-2-1 in seven starts with a 2.43 GAA and .916 save percentage.