Talbot put up an all-world effort Monday after notching a 6-3, 20-save victory over the Leafs on Saturday night. He's played back-to-back games after newly-acquired John Gibons coughed up five goals on 13 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Habs on Thursday. Talbot made two of his best saves on Auston Matthews at 5:17 of the third. He stopped Matthews' first shot from the left dot, and then he denied AM34 with a left pad save on the rebound. Talbot sees himself as good enough to platoon with Gibson; right now, the Wings will play the hot hand.