Talbot stopped 23 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Kraken.

Talbot had given up a total of five goals across his previous four games. The Kraken were able to force overtime with a multi-goal comeback in the third period, but Patrick Kane tallied in the shootout to give the Red Wings their seventh straight win. Talbot's been in net for five of them, improving his season record to 16-10-2. The 37-year-old has added a 2.83 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 30 appearances. The Red Wings play once more before the 4 Nations Face-Off break, and that game is Saturday at home versus the Lightning.