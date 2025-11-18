Red Wings' Cam Talbot: In goal Tuesday
Talbot will guard the home goal versus the Kraken on Tuesday, Michael Whitaker of The Hockey News reports.
Talbot will make consecutive starts for the first time since Oct. 11-15. The Red Wings had been alternating goalies, but Talbot has gone 4-1-0 over his last five games while allowing just 11 goals in that span. The Kraken are a bit a of a tough matchup, having won three of their last five games with 15 goals scored in that span.