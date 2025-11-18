Talbot will guard the home goal versus the Kraken on Tuesday, Michael Whitaker of The Hockey News reports.

Talbot will make consecutive starts for the first time since Oct. 11-15. The Red Wings had been alternating goalies, but Talbot has gone 4-1-0 over his last five games while allowing just 11 goals in that span. The Kraken are a bit a of a tough matchup, having won three of their last five games with 15 goals scored in that span.