Talbot made 31 saves in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins.
All the scoring in regulation came in the second period, and Talbot shut the door the rest of the way until Simon Edvinsson snapped home the winner in OT. Talbot has allowed three goals or less in six straight starts, going 4-1-1 over that stretch with a 2.00 GAA and .936 save percentage as he solidifies his grip on the top job in the Detroit crease.
