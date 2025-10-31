Talbot stopped 35 of 38 shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

Talbot squandered a two-goal lead over the final 2:13 of regulation. The Kings also looked to have a goal in overtime, but it was taken off the board for goalie interference, and the Red Wings went on to win in the shootout after Talbot turned aside all three attempts. Overall, it was a much better performance for the 38-year-old after he was torched for seven goals on 30 shots against the Islanders last Thursday. Talbot is now 4-1-0 with a 2.94 GAA and an .897 save percentage over six outings. John Gibson will start in Anaheim on Friday, but it remains to be seen how the goaltending workload will shake out in Detroit, though it appears head coach Todd McLellan has mostly gone with a hot-hand approach.