Talbot (lower body) isn't expected to be an option for the next three games, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press on Tuesday.

Talbot will sit out Detroit's two-game road trip, which includes Tuesday's matchup against Boston and Thursday's contest against Ottawa. There is a slight chance he could be ready for Saturday's home clash with Colorado, but head coach Derek Lalonde believes that would be a stretch. With Talbot and Alex Lyon (lower body) unavailable, Sebastian Cossa will be Ville Husso's backup versus the Bruins on Tuesday.