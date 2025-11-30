Talbot stopped 17 of 19 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Bruins.

Talbot returned to the lineup after resting in the 6-3 loss to the Lightning on Friday, but he still lost for a third straight outing. This negative stretch comes after a four-game winning run between Nov. 13 and Nov. 22. Talbot should continue as the Red Wings' undisputed starter, but it's hard to trust him right now due to the inconsistencies he's showing on a game-to-game basis.