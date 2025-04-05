Talbot stopped 30 of 33 shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Talbot allowed a couple of goals in the second period and one more in the third, but the Red Wings did enough to fend off the Hurricanes. This was Talbot's second win in his last four outings (three starts), a span in which he's allowed seven goals on 113 shots. He's filling in as the Red Wings' top netminder until Petr Mrazek (head) can return. Talbot improved to 19-17-4 with a 2.92 GAA and a .902 save percentage over 42 outings this season. The Red Wings host the Panthers in a tough matchup Sunday.