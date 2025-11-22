Talbot stopped 31 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

The veteran netminder allowed a goal in each regulation period as the Red Wings fell behind 3-1, but a late rally capped by Alex DeBrincat's winner 1:50 into the extra frame gave Talbot his fourth straight win. Talbot has allowed just seven goals on 86 shots (.919 save percentage) during his win streak, as he makes a case to emerge from a timeshare with John Gibson and lock down the top job in the Detroit crease.