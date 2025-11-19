Talbot made 20 saves in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

It was another sharp performance from the 38-year-old netminder, who appears to have the hot hand in the Detroit crease right now. Talbot's won three straight appearances and five of his last six, posting a 2.37 GAA and a .904 save percentage over the latter stretch. John Gibson has stumbled over that period with a record of 0-3-1, a 3.46 GAA and an .875 save percentage in five outings.