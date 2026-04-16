Red Wings' Cam Talbot: Needed in relief in finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Talbot allowed four goals on 12 shots after replacing John Gibson midway through the second period of Wednesday's 8-1 loss to the Panthers.
Neither goalie fared well in the regular-season finale, as the Red Wings seemed mentally checked out at the end of a massively disappointing campaign. Talbot will be a free agent this spring, and the 38-year-old could have trouble landing a secure No. 2 job given his 3.19 GAA and .883 save percentage over 34 outings in 2025-26.
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