Talbot turned aside all four shots he faced after replacing John Gibson late in the second period of Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Canadiens.

The Red Wings' defense didn't allow many shots to get through to its netminders -- Detroit out-shot Montreal 31-17 on the night -- but it did allow plenty of good scoring chances to help spoil Gibson's debut with the team. Gibson is expected to handle starting duties after being acquired from the Ducks in June, but the 38-year-old Talbot should be ready to take on a larger workload if necessary after averaging 46.5 appearances over the last four seasons with a 2.76 GAA and .907 save percentage during stints with the Wild, Senators, Kings and Wings.