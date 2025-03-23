Talbot allowed five goals on 35 shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Talbot's losing streak reached five games, and he's allowed 20 goals in that span. The 37-year-old netminder is down to 17-16-3 with a 3.02 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 38 appearances this season. This outing won't help Talbot's efforts to regain some playing time back from Petr Mrazek, and Alex Lyon is also on the NHL roster, though he hasn't played since March 6 versus Utah. The Red Wings' next game is on the road versus Utah on Monday, the first half of a back-to-back set that wraps up in Colorado on Tuesday.