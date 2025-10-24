Red Wings' Cam Talbot: Rough night in blue paint
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Talbot made 23 saves Thursday in a 7-2 loss to the Islanders.
This loss certainly wasn't all on Talbot, but we're sure he'd like a couple of them back. The Wings will recalibrate after losing a second straight game. They aren't the team that started 5-0-0, but they aren't as bad as they looked Thursday.
