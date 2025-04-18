Talbot made 16 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto on Thursday.

Talbot finished the season with a 21-19-5 record, two shutouts, 2.93 GAA and .901 save percentage. That's a far cry from the previous year when he went 27-20-6 with a 2.50 GAA and .913 save percentage with the Kings. Sometimes the system really does make the man. Talbot has one more year on his contract, but he'll be 38 heading into next season, and the sunset is approaching on his career.