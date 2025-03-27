Talbot (undisclosed) is expected to be the backup goalie behind Alex Lyon in Thursday's home matchup versus Ottawa, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Talbot's return from a one-game absence will result in Sebastian Cossa's return to AHL Grand Rapids. The 37-year-old Talbot has permitted 20 goals on 135 shots during his five-game losing streak. He has a 17-16-3 record with two shutouts, a 3.02 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 38 appearances this campaign.
