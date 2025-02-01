Talbot is expected to start in Saturday's road clash against Calgary, per Jonathan Mills of the Red Wings' official site.

Talbot has won his past three starts while allowing just four goals on 82 shots (.951 save percentage). He's 14-10-2 with a 2.86 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 28 outings this campaign. The Flames rank 28th in goals per game with 2.68.