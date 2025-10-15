Talbot is expected to start at home against Florida on Wednesday, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Talbot will attempt to earn his third straight win after stopping 58 of 63 shots (.921 save percentage) over his past two starts. He performed solidly against the Panthers last year, posting a 2-1-0 record with a 2.35 GAA and .935 save percentage across three outings. Talbot had a 21-19-5 record, 2.93 GAA and .900 save percentage in 47 appearances overall with Detroit in 2024-25.