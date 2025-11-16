default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Talbot will patrol the road blue paint against the Rangers on Sunday, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com.

Talbot will get the nod in the second half of a back-to-back after John Gibson was in net for Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to Buffalo. The 38-year-old Talbot owns a 6-7-0 record, 3.04 GAA and .896 save over 13 career regular-season appearances against the Rangers. New York has won three consecutive games, scoring 14 goals during that span.

More News