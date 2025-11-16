Talbot will patrol the road blue paint against the Rangers on Sunday, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com.

Talbot will get the nod in the second half of a back-to-back after John Gibson was in net for Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to Buffalo. The 38-year-old Talbot owns a 6-7-0 record, 3.04 GAA and .896 save over 13 career regular-season appearances against the Rangers. New York has won three consecutive games, scoring 14 goals during that span.