Talbot (lower body) is expected to be in the crease on the road against Philadelphia on Thursday, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Talbot returns to the crease following a four-game absence due to his lower-body injury. Since Talbot is good to go, Sebastian Cossa was sent down to AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday. It's been a tough stretch for Talbot of late, having posted a 1-3-1 record and 3.32 GAA in his last six outings.