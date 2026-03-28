Red Wings' Cam Talbot: Slated to serve as backup Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Talbot (undisclosed) is slated to serve as the backup goaltender for Saturday's home game against Philadelphia, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.
John Gibson is expected to start between the pipes for the second straight day after leading Detroit to a 5-2 victory over Buffalo on Friday. Talbot is 12-8-5 with a 3.03 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 28 outings in 2025-26. The 38-year-old Talbot hasn't played in net since March 8.
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