Talbot is expected to start on the road against Washington on Friday.
Talbot is 17-13-3 with a 2.92 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 35 appearances in 2024-25. He'll try to get back into the win column after dropping his past two starts while allowing eight goals on 49 shots (.837 save percentage). Washington ranks second in goals per game with 3.58.
