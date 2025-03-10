Talbot will tend the twine for Monday's road game against the Senators, Jennifer Hammond of FOX 2 reports.
Talbot is in the midst of a three-game losing streak in which he's posted a 4.42 GAA and .831 save percentage, but he'll draw a second consecutive start Monday. The Senators have a middling offense, as they rank 17th in the NHL with 2.85 goals per game.
