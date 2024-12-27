Talbot will patrol the home crease versus Toronto on Friday, Carley Johnston of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Talbot has lost his last three games, allowing nine goals on 87 shots. Overall, the 37-year-old netminder is 6-8-2 with a 2.79 GAA and a .912 save percentage. Talbot will face the Maple Leafs, who will be missing Auston Matthews.
