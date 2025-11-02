Talbot will defend the road net against the Sharks on Sunday, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Talbot is coming off a 35-save performance in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings. He has a 4-1-0 record through six appearances this season while allowing 16 goals on 157 shots. San Jose is tied with Detroit for 14th in the league with 3.33 goals per game this campaign.